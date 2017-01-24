Spring is Not Here Yet But a New Platinum Boys Single Is

by

For me The Platinum Boys are so synonymous with summer, redolent as they are of rolled down car windows, coolers of beer and all that, that it almost feels a little disorienting listening to them off season. But we'll take new Platinum Boys music whenever we can get it, and there's some on the horizon: Next month Chicago's Maximum Pelt Records will release a new single from the Milwaukee rock 'n' roll quartet, and you can stream a track from it called "New Kind of Love" from it now. Like just about everything this band releases, it's short, punchy and wonderfully good-natured.

Stream it below and catch the group at their release show Friday, Feb. 3 at High Dive.