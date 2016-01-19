Sting and Peter Gabriel Are Teaming Up for a Marcus Amphitheater Show

Two of the most respected rock artists of their era, Sting and Peter Gabriel, will co-headline the Marcus Amphitheater Sunday, July 10, as part of a large tour planned for this summer. Their "Rock Paper Scissors" tour, which reunites the headlines who first toured together in the '80s, "will find Sting and Peter Gabriel performing both separately and together, playing their own songs as well as melding their bands to explore each other’s most celebrated hits," according to a press release.

“What intrigues me is that you get a good bunch of musicians together and interesting things will happen,” Gabriel is quoted in the release.

Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but they go on sale Monday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and include Summerfest admission.

There will also be pre-sales through the artists' respective official websites beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 28 at 5 p.m.; an American Express pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., and a pre-sale for those who follow Summerfest on social media beginning Friday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., or until pre-sale tickets run out. Man, that's a lot of pre-sales.