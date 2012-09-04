Stream Field Report's Self-Titled Debut Album

After teasing its debut record for months, Field Report let Milwaukeeans in on it early with a release show at Linneman\'s Riverwest Inn this weekend, in advance of the album\'s release Sept. 11 on Partisan Records. For those who weren\'t able to make the show, though, the record is now streaming online, courtesy of an "exclusive first listen" from <a href=\"http://www.billboard.com/features/field-report-exclusive-first-listen-1007924352.story#/features/field-report-exclusive-first-listen-1007924352.story\">Billboard</a>, which isn\'t actually all that exclusive because we\'ve embedded it below, too. <br /> <p> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"450\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Fplaylists%2F2416061&show_artwork=true\"></iframe> </p>