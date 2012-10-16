Stream Heavy Hand's Debut Album, "Confusion is Body Parts"

Milwaukee's Heavy Hand shares a couple of members with The Scarring Party, but the group's melodic noise-rock and ripping Nation of Ulysses/Rocket From the Crypt-style rock 'n' roll is worlds removed from The Scarring Party creaky, creepy old-time music. The trio has been tearing up stages across the city for the better part of the year, and now they have a record to show for it. This week they posted their Shane Hochstetler-produced debut LP to Bandcamp ahead of its Nov. 7 physical release and a Nov. 10 release show with Crappy Dracula at the Cactus Club. It's an endlessly re-playable seven-song spleen vent that flies by in just under 20 minutes.

Stream it below: