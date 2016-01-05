Stream JVLIAN's Head-Nodding Debut Single, "Monument"

It was just a couple of years ago that, under the moniker Zhivago, Eduard Vocke released Deep Versions, a fizzy, highly bumping crowd-pleaser of an electronic album that stands as one of the flat-out best Milwaukee EDM releases of the last decade. Hopefully he'll get around to releasing a follow-up that lives up to that debut, but in the meantime, Vocke has dedicated himself to a new project, JVLIAN, which he describes as "more Holy Other than LCD Soundsystem ... more emotive than cerebral." He'll spend the next few months rolling out a five-song EP with the project through a series of music videos, which will culminate with a final video in May and a stage show with an aerial silk performance artist.

Late last month Vocke debuted the first of those five videos, for "Monument," and while the song doesn't attempt to rival the giddy sugar rush of Zhivago's LP, it's not a drastic departure either—it's still a concise, appealingly fizzy track, but this time Vocke has his sights locked on headphones rather than the dance floor.

You can stream the video below.