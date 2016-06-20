Stream Mike Regal's Full-Length Debut "Premonitiions"

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

If you pay even casual attention to Milwaukee hip-hop, there's a good chance you've heard a Mike Regal track over the last year or so. The Miltown Beat Down-conquering producer has been a veritable machine, supplying beats for rappers like Reggie Bonds, Dana Coppa, King Bravo, Yo-Dot, El-Shareef, AR Wesley, Mic Kellogg, Genesis Renji and countless others. But increasingly, he's been saving some of his best tracks for himself.

Today Regal released his debut full-length, Premonitiions , which showcases his gifts as both a producer and a rapper. It's an entice set of crisp, head-nodding hip-hop with occasional detours into R&B and psychedelia, and save for a handful of outside production assists and some guest vocals, it's a true solo affair, putting Regal's relaxed, every-man flow front and center.

You can stream it below.