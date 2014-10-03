Stream the Milwaukee Electronica Duo Deletah's New Album, "Ambiversion"

As the Milwaukee electronic duo Deletah, Justin Richter and Jeff Alberts never go to long without releasing new music. Every month the two post new tracks to their Soundcloud and Bandcamp pages, including unusual remixes and covers of artists including Michael Jackson, The Jungle Brothers and, most unexpectedly, Van Morrison. This week they posted their most substantial release yet, their album Ambiversion , eight songs of bright, melodic EDM that resist the brusquer impulses of dubstep in favor of happier, headier sounds. The whole thing is deliriously joyful, from the woozy video-game jaunt "Close to Home" to the percussive drum and bass of "Let Go."

You can stream the whole album below.