Stream Q The Sun and Kane's Cold New Track, "Wide Awake"

New Age Narcissism producer Q The Sun is having a big year. In addition to producing knockout tracks for WebsterX and Milo, and leaving his stamp on Lorde Fredd33's brilliant album NORF: The Legend of Hotboy Ronald, the producer has also stepped up as a solo artist, dropping the dizzying single "Psychic Spiral" this winter.

Now he's gearing up to release another flurry of new material. Today he shared "Wide Awake," a jittery slab of psychedelic trap featuring some cold vocals from Milwaukee rapper Kane. He says it's the first in a series of one-off tracks that he'll be releasing over the coming months, featuring artists like Zed Kenzo, Taj Raiden, Siren and Lorde Fredd33. That's in addition to a beat tape he has planned, too.

