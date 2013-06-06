Stream Vic and Gab's Latest Earworm, "Come and Stay"

× Expand Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

A sister duo with a gift for sticky, maple-glazed guitar-pop, Milwaukee's Vic and Gab next month will release their first full-length, Love of Mine —a follow-up to last year's Bridges and Guns EP—and today Spin premiered the a new track from that record, a shuffling, prolonged sigh of a pop song called "Come and Stay." Click on through to Spin 's site to give it a listen, and hope local radio picks up on the track, because this is the sort of love-stricken summer tune that's tailor-made to soundtrack the the warm-weather months.