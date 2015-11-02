Stream Vincent VanGREAT's Cocky "Killer Steez" Video

Like a lot of burgeoning talent in Milwaukee's hip-hop scene, Vincent VanGREAT is a double threat, a producer for hire who also raps over his own tracks. Later this year he'll release his debut LP, UnGREATful , and this weekend he released a video for its first single, a kiss-the-ring boast called "Killer Steez." Premiered by The Source, the Parker Foster-directed visual finds VanGREAT repping Milwaukee with a Bucks jersey as he zips around downtown Chicago on a bike.

You can stream it below.