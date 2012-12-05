STRFKR To Play Turner Hall Ballroom on March 20

The Portland, Ore., indie-electronica outfit STRFKR—that's Starfucker, for those without delicate sensibilities—will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, March 20, the venue announced today. They'll be touring behind their upcoming album Miracle Mile , set for a Feb. 19 release on Polyvinyl, and today they premiered the first song from that album, "While I'm Alive," a whacked-out slab of funk that's probably making Of Montreal more than a little jealous. You can stream it at Billboard.

Tickets for the show are $13 in advance, $15 day of, and go on sale Friday, Dec. 7 at noon.