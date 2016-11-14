Summerfest Announces its First 2017 Headliners: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink

Expectations are high that Summerfest will land some major headlines for its 50th anniversary next year, and today it announced two big ones: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink. Each of them will be making their first appearance at the festival in more than a decade. The Chili Peppers get opening night honors, headlining the Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, June 28. Pink, meanwhile, will play later that week, on Sunday, July 2.

The festival has not yet announced ticket prices, but tickets for Pink go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10:00 a.m., and tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at noon. Both include Summerfest admission.