And Here's Summerfest's Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headlining Lineup

June 26 10:00 pm Kip Moore

June 27 9:30 pm REO Speedwagon

June 28 10:00 pm Phil Vassar

June 29 10:00 pm Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo

June 30 10:00 pm Silversun Pickups

July 2 9:30 pm TBA

July 3 10:00 pm Brandi Carlile

July 4 8:00 pm ZZ Ward

10:00 pm Guster

July 5 10:00 pm O.A.R.

July 6 10:00 pm K'NAAN

July 7 9:30 pm Trampled By Turtles





It looks like Summerfest is going to be rolling out its grounds stage headliner lineups at a steady clip over the next week or two, so get used to them. Today the festival revealed the headliners for its Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard, which are listed below.