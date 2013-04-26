And Here's Summerfest's Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headlining Lineup

It looks like Summerfest is going to be rolling out its grounds stage headliner lineups at a steady clip over the next week or two, so get used to them. Today the festival revealed the headliners for its Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard, which are listed below.
June 26 10:00 pm Kip Moore
June 27 9:30 pm REO Speedwagon
June 28 10:00 pm Phil Vassar
June 29 10:00 pm Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo
June 30 10:00 pm Silversun Pickups
July 2 9:30 pm TBA
July 3 10:00 pm Brandi Carlile
July 4 8:00 pm ZZ Ward
10:00 pm Guster
July 5 10:00 pm O.A.R.
July 6 10:00 pm K'NAAN
July 7 9:30 pm Trampled By Turtles