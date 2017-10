Summerfest Sort of Addresses Scalping at the BMO Harris Pavilion

×

June 26 8:00 pm Foreigner with special guest Bad Boy

June 27 8:00 pm Billy Idol with special guest Cherry Pie

June 28 8:00 pm LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip with special guest Terry Sims

June 29 2:00 pm The Zombies

8:00 pm Dispatch with special guest The Ballroom Thieves

June 30 8:00 pm Alice Cooper with special guest No Quarter (Led Zeppelin Tribute)

July 2 8:00 pm Styx with special guest Connor Christian with Southern Gothic

July 3 2:00 pm Cody Simpson with special guest Ryan Beatty

8:00 pm The Go-Go’s with special guest Streetlife with Warren Wiegratz

July 4 8:00 pm Barenaked Ladies with special guest Vicci Martinez

July 5 8:00 pm Lewis Black

July 6 8:00 pm Gavin DeGraw with special guest Nikhil Korula Band

July 7 8:00 pm Jimmy Eat World with special guest Super Happy Fun Club



If Summerfest's free-with-reserved-tickets seating at the new BMO Harris Pavilion felt a little too good to be true last year, it kind of was. Last summer the stage was besieged by scalpers , who scooped up many of the reserved "blue circle" seats, which could be secured on Ticketmaster for a small convenience fee, and sold them at great markups on sites like Craigslist and StubHub. Some concertgoers ended up paying upwards of $100 for tickets that were ostensibly supposed to be free, while some at several shows reported many empty seats in the stage's blue circle sections, perhaps as a result of scalpers not receiving their asking price.This year it seems like Summerfest is addressing the problem, at least sort of. The festival will still be selling best-available blue circle seats in advance through Ticketmaster, this time for a $5 fee instead of a $3 one, but this time roughly half of the seats will be reserved for day-of-show onsite release—similar to what the festival used to do for Marcus Amphitheater lawn seats in its more generous days. Starting at 2 p.m. for most shows, fans can snag up a free pair of best-available blue circle seats while supplies last. Though it won't eradicate scalping altogether, it's a reasonable compromise, and it gives dedicated fans a backup opportunity to secure the tickets they want. It's a much fairer system.Summerfest announced these changes this morning, when it released this year's lineup of BMO Harris Pavilion headliners, which is listed below.