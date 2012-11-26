Sunday's Trey Songz/Miguel Show Has Been Canceled

R&B singer Miguel put out one of the most exciting soul albums of the year with his Kaleidoscope Dream , but Milwaukee will have to wait at least a while longer to see him live: His planned concert with Trey Songz and Elle Varner at the Milwaukee Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 2 has been canceled "due to technical circumstances beyond our control," according to the venue's website. Speculate away as to what those technical circumstances may been, since no other stops on the acts' current tour have been scrapped.

Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase.