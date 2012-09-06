Surgeons in Heat Do Daytrotter

<p> Surgeons in Heat became the latest Milwaukee act to join the Daytrotter club today when the site posted <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/?_escaped_fragment_=%2Fconcert%2Fsurgeons-in-heat%2F20055547-37382792\">a four-song live session</a> from the power-pop band. Site editor Sean Moeller accompanied the tracks with an incongruously saturnine essay about the spunky power-pop group. <br /></p> <p>"These men from the Cheese Belt put together odes to the cold side of the bed in a way that makes them feel like curious new beginnings, even if the pain might just be delayed, set to kick in a little while later, when it all hits properly," Moeller wrote. "The people in these songs tend to absorb the seriousness of these misplacements of people with a certain bit of coolness, with aplomb and with that tendency to believe that there\'s a lesson in the greater picture. It could be an unhappy ending to something that was thought to have been good, but then again, these are just other people we\'re talking about and it should always be hard to trust them as far as you can throw them." <br /><br /> The Daytrotter session is <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/?_escaped_fragment_=%2Fconcert%2Fsurgeons-in-heat%2F20055547-37382792\">streaming here</a>, for those who subscribe to the site. <br /></p> <p><br /></p>