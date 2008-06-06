t.A.T.u. and Other Weekend-Ready Music

Not that I could ever claim real t.A.T.u. fandom—like most American listeners, I’ll always view the duo as a novelty act—but I dismissed the group completely after their odd Sting-assisted, outer-space-romanticizing 2005 album, Dangerous and Moving. An old roommate of mine who majored in Russian made a strong case for the group’s pop-cultural merits, though, so I was persuaded to give them a second chance and check out their new single, “220,” and I’ve got to admit, it’s a pretty sharp dance-pop song. Here's the video for it, along with a handful of other videos bound to make your weekend a little better.

t.A.T.u. – “220”

×

Annie – “I Know UR Girlfriend Hates Me”

×

Crystal Castles – “Courtship Dating”

×

Kid Sister ft. Kanye West – “Pro Nails”