This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest 2019 First Impressions

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and me, we're sharing our first impressions of Summerfest's just-announced 2019 lineup. How does it compare to previous years? We also talk a little bit about some of the tricks that Summerfest uses to book the event each year. And then we raise a glass to the Milwaukee Brewers, whose partners stepped up to save the city's enormous July 3 fireworks display.

