It's been a while since Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have played the Marcus Amphitheater—24 years, if you're keeping count. The veteran Heartland rock band will change that this summer when they return to the amphitheater for a Friday, June 28 date as part of their first tour since 2010. Summerfest announced the show this morning; tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m., with a pre-sale Thursday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket price information has not yet been announced.