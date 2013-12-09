Tru: 2 Chainz and Pusha T Will Share a Show at The Rave

Once again this year, 2 Chainz was inescapable on rap radio, thanks to features on singles by just about every name artist in his genre. He received less attention, though, for his own record, B.O.A.T.S. 2: Me Time , a smarter, more confident sequel to his 2012 debut. Today the Rave announced that the rapper will headline the venue with another rapper who released his own underrated album this year: Pusha T, whose new My Name Is My Name is a producer's paradise featuring many of the same shock-and-awe sounds as Kanye West's Yeezus .

The show is Saturday, Feb. 8, and August Alsina, the singer behind one of this year's biggest R&B hits "I Luv This Shit," opens. Tickets are $32 (or $42 for VIP balcony access) and go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.