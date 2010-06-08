A Video Diary of Juiceboxxx's Public Enemy Tour

Milwaukee spaz-rapper Juiceboxxx may have seemed an odd choice to open for proudly political, staunchly Afrocentric rap icons Public Enemy during their Canadian tour last month, but judging from a video diary Juiceboxxx posted to YouTube yesterday, the two acts hit it off. The seven-minute video opens with Chuck D endorsing Juiceboxxx as "the Buddy Holly of hip-hop," then goes on to contrast footage of Public Enemy moving the crowd and condemning Arizona's controversial immigration law against clips of Juiceboxxx ordering a Frosty and falling over on stage and playing dead.

×