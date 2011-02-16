Volcano Choir to Play a Rare U.S. Show at Turner Hall

Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and past and present members of the Milwaukee post-rock band Collections of Colonies of Bees, has never had especially large touring ambitions. When the group finally got around to touring behind their 2009 debut, Unmap, last fall, it was with a swift, four-night run in Japan only. That should make their upcoming date at Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, March 26, announced this morning by the venue, something of an event. Right now it's their only announced U.S. date, so expect some fans from neighboring cities to make the drive for this one. Tickets are $14 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at noon.

Some Volcano Choir rehearsal footage, courtesy of Volcano Choir's label Jagjaguar, is posted below: