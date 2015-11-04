Voting Begins for the 2015 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

For eight years running, Radio Milwaukee listeners recognize some of the Milwaukee music scene's best artists during the station's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This week voting began for the station's 2015 installment of the awards, with listeners casting ballots in seven categories:

• Album Of The Year

• Song Of The Year

• Solo Artist Of The Year

• Band Of The Year

• Album Artwork

• Music Video Of The Year

• Independent Release Of The Year

Voters have until Nov. 22 to throw in their two cents. And once again, winners will be recognized at an awards party at the station's studio performance space. It'll take place on Thursday, Dec. 3 and feature performances from Klassik, Greatest Lakes, Siren, No No Yeah Okay and DJ Kiki Champ. Tickets are $10 and go on sale today, Nov. 4, at noon.