The WAMI Awards Will Be Held in Appleton this April

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will hold their annual WAMI Awards in Appleton again this year. The organization will announce the winners of its 36th annual awards at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 17.

Tickets are $29.59, $15 for students, and $59.99 for VIP single and $99.99 for VIP couple.

“The Fox Cities area has some great musical talent, as well as a dedicated live music fanbase," said WAMI president Zoy Begos in a press release. "We’re excited to bring the WAMI Awards Show back to this musically deep community. I’m confident it will be one stellar show.”

The entertainment lineup for the event has not yet been announced.