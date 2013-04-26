The Wanted and Carly Rae Jepsen Will Co-Headline the Riverside Theater

The Riverside Theater will be packed with squealing tweens on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when it hosts a co-headlining bill between The Wanted and Carly Rae Jepsen. The Wanted, for those without kids, is a British boy band, featuring well-mannered lads with good facial symmetry, very low-cut V-necks and not particularly distinctive voices. After finding fast success overseas, they cracked the stateside market last year with a self-titled EP compiling their singles, including the hit "All Time Low." And Carly Rae Jepsen, for those without an Internet connection who are therefore not reading this, is the Canadian singer behind last year's meme-friendly mega-hit "Call Me Maybe."

Reserved-seat tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, and are $39.50 and $49.50.