Watch Space Raft Play For Bernie Sanders

April is shaping up to be a big month for Milwaukee power-pop true believers Space Raft. The group is just a week away from releasing its delirious sophomore album Rubicon (due April 15 on Dusty Medical), a record that should go a long way toward expanding their profile outside of the city. But first they got a big profile boast in their home state when they performed for huge, cheering crowds at two rallies for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders this week. Over at the Milwaukee Record, the band spoke with Tyler Maas about how they were selected to open for their candidate of choice at Madison's Kohl Center and Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.

Below you can watch a video of highlights from yesterday's Milwaukee event directed and edited by local filmmakers Sean Williamson and Ben Wick; you can also watch highlights from Sunday's Madison rally on Dusty Medical's Facebook page.