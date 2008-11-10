Only in Waukesha?

×

I would like you to consider runnung a story on the band "4 On the Floor". The bass player is just re-elected Waukesha County District Attorney Brad Schimel, the drummer is local municipal attorney Stan Riffle, thelead guitarist is Pius High School teacher Craig Gyland and I'm the front man, fromer corporate counsel to r4ecently liquidated Exel Inns of America hotel company John Criston Widule, playing guitar, trumpet and flute. 4 On the Floorplays a live, no cover three set show this Friday November 14, 2008 from 8PM to midnight at R.J.'s Sports Pub andGrille which is still in the Tallinger family in their restaurant on Sunset Drive in Waukesha ... The band is classic rock, blues, jazz and old school R&B, 50's - 80's and all sing.

A direct copy and paste from my ever-expanding "you can't make this stuff up" file of press releases: