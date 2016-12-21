WebsterX Throws His Middle Fingers Up on "Lost Ones Freestyle"

Here's something to look forward to in 2017: WebsterX is preparing to release one of the most anticipated Milwaukee albums of the year, the rapper's first full-length since a series of head-turning singles put him on the radar nationally. We've already heard one single from the record, "Blue Streak," and its an absolute anthem, and now the rapper is sharing a new track that won't be on the record—a Q the Sun-produced freakout called "Lost Ones Freestyle." It's a fitting kiss off to a 2016 most of us would prefer to forget, with WebsterX making an exasperated call for action in the face of historic division: "This is our nation / continue to ball."

Stream the song in all its Trump-dissing, Instagram-flexing, David Gruber-phoning glory below.