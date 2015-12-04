WebsterX Wins Big at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

×

• Album Of The Year (Presented By Pabst Blue Ribbon) – Kiings, “WWYDF”

• Song Of The Year (Presented By Wire & Vice) – Webster X, “Doomsday”

• Band Of The Year (Presented by Cascio Interstate Music) – The Living Statues

• Solo Artist Of The Year (Presented By Koss Stereophones) – Webster X

• Album Artwork Of The Year (Presented by Milwaukee Home) – No No Yeah Okay, “Dual”

• Independent Release (Presented by The Milwaukee Bucks) – No No Yeah Okay, “Dual”

• Best Disc We Missed (Presented by BMO Harris Bradley Center) – Devil Met Contention,

“American Times”

• Music Video Of The Year (Presented by Enterprise Films) – Webster X, “Lately”

• Music Ambassador Award (Presented by and RCB Awards Milwaukee) - David Ravel,

Director of Alverno Presents

• Humanitarian Award (Presented By Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin) – DJ Tyrone

Miller, Music Director of True SKOOL

• Critics Choice Award (Presented by UWM Peck School of the Arts) – Klassik, “Seasons”



Milwaukee rapper WebsterX's big year continued last night at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, where he took home awards in all three categories he was nominated: Solo Artist Of The Year, Song of the Year (“Doomsday”) andMusic Video of the Year (“Lately.”)The alternative-soul group No No Yeah Okay also took home multiple awards, winning Independent Release and Album Art of the Year.Kiings took home album of the year honors for their recordWinners were announced last night at an awards party at the station's studio that featured performances from No No Yeah Okay, Siren, Klassik (who took home a critic's choice award) and Greatest Lakes.The complete winners are below.