This Week on The Disclaimer: We Ask a Lawyer

Pretty often on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, our conversations take us into territory we don't know much about. This week we try to remedy that by bringing in somebody who knows a lot about everything, an actual lawyer: Mark Leitner, of Laffey, Leitner & Goode LLC. He adds his insight on a few subjects we've been talking about in recent weeks, including Milwaukee's ongoing strip-club drama and the county's odd parks policy involving a certain cell-phone game, and explains why so often politicians are willing to waste money defending policies that could end up costing taxpayers real money in court. He also explains how the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding North Carolina's race-based gerrymandering could impact Wisconsin.

You can stream the episode below.