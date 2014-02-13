This Week on The Disclaimer: A Bay View Beer Garden, The Pedal Tavern and Miller Fortune

This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's self-proclaimed number one cultural talk show in Milwaukee with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we order up a flight of beer-related topics. On the heels of Monday's town hall about a proposed beer garden in Bay View, we consider some of the objections to the idea, including the oft-voiced concern "aren't there already enough places in Milwaukee to drink beer?" Then Matt shares news that the city just approved yet another one: After years of trying, the Downtown Pedal Tavern has finally gotten the stamp to serve beer. And then we close the show discussing Miller's confusing new brew Miller Fortune, which isn't as bourbon-flavored as initial reports made it seem. I shared my experience sampling the beer, and explain how Fortune represents a whiff for the brewery, which wasted a clever marketing conceit on a product that couldn't live up to it.

Stream the episode below, and as always, feel free to let us know what you think on Facebook.