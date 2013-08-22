This Week on The Disclaimer: The Beloit Mindset List, The BuzzFeed Mentality and an Updated Boulder Pledge

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly grumble fest with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we commemorate Matt's least favorite non-event of the year: the release of Beloit College's annual Mindset List, which draws ridiculous amounts of coverage and web traffic for making not particularly funny generalizations about the generation gap. Why are people and the media alike powerless to resist junky click-bait lists like this? Matt shares some choice groaners from the list, while I suggest that Roger Ebert's essential Boulder Pledge—the late, great writer's vow never to click spam or forward junk email—should be updated to include a promise not to share BuzzFeed-y time-killer reads like the Mindset List. We close the show on a less cynical note, discussing a new project that will map activities for Milwaukee teenagers desperately in need of something to do.

