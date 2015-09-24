This Week on The Disclaimer: Cult Movie Screenings, "1989" and the Mega-Beer Merger

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a host of mini-topics. In light of this week's successful screening of the cult comedy Wet Hot American Summer at the Avalon Theatre, we look back at Milwaukee's history of cult movie screenings (including WMSE's late, great Friday Night Freak Show), and wonder whether the city can support more of them. Then we discuss a proposed merger between the country's largest beer distributors that has some craft breweries nervous, and could have implications for Miller in Milwaukee, and the new album from Ryan Adams, a song-for-song cover of Taylor Swift's 1989 album that isn't nearly as cynical as it sounds on paper. Matt also details an about face at a popular lunch spot, and his latest attempt to find a fabled Wisconsin community called Haunchyville.

