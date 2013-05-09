This Week on The Disclaimer: The Decline of Indie Rock?

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly klatch between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, I float the theory that indie-rock is in decline, and explain why that might be a good thing. The once-inordinately influential genre no longer dominates conversations around music and culture the way it did in the mid-'00s, as the very term "indie" has grown increasingly arbitrary and obsolete. I'm challenged by our guest C.J. Krawczyk, an avowed indie-rock fan who contends that the genre is merely maturing, and cites some of his favorite recent records as evidence that it's as vibrant as its ever been.

