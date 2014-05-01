This Week on The Disclaimer: The Disclaimer on The Disclaimer

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer an even more casual than usual episode as part of WMSE's pledge drive, turning the conversation to one of our favorite things to talk about: us. We discuss the origins of the show, what we've tried to do with it over the years, and why, all mock self-importance aside, we think we think the format has allowed us to hold some genuinely meaningful conversations. We can't stress it enough: We're thankful to listeners for tuning in and to WMSE for giving us the airtime, and if you like what you hear, please consider donating to WMSE.

