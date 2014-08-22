This Week on The Disclaimer: The Future of the Journal Sentinel

Earlier this month, Milwaukee was surprised by the news that Journal Communications plans to merge with Cincinnati-based E.W. Scripps, then essentially split off into two separate entities, with newspaper operations remaining here in Milwaukee and broadcast operations moving to Cincinnati. The deal was spun as a win-win that would strengthen the Journal Sentinel in the long run, but is it? This week on The Disclaimer, Matt Wild and I welcome guest Bruce Murphy, who has done some great writing about the merger for Urban Milwaukee. He walks us through how this might impact the Journal Sentinel 's newsroom and the greater Milwaukee media landscape going forward, and explains that while the deal might not be the win-win Journal Communications announced it as, things could have been a lot worse.

