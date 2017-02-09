This Week on The Disclaimer: Good Things on West Wisconsin Avenue

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly conversation corner with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about some exciting developments on West Wisconsin Avenue. Plans are moving ahead for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to make a home out of the long abandoned Grand Theatre, while the Shops of Grand Avenue are moving ahead with their plans to transform their third-floor food court into a first-floor "food hall." Can the mall create a unique, locally minded dining destination, or does this just mean that Rocky Rococo's moves down a few floors? We also ponder why the city loves Bublr Bikes so much.

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to us on iTunes.