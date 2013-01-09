This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee, An Arts Place

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Milwaukee's recent ranking as one of the city's top "Arts Places," and what, if anything, that ranking means. We use that as an excuse to talk about Mary Louise Schumacher's excellent end-of-the-year column considering whether Milwaukee is more invested in actual art or just the "aura of art," before moving on to discuss online comment culture and mourn the loss of John the Savage. We also pay some respect to two legends appearing at the Milwaukee Theatre in March: Leonard Cohen and Ed Asner.

The Disclaimer airs most Wednesdays at noon on WMSE. You can stream this week's episode below. Once again, thanks to the incomparable Paul Cebar for the show's colorful introduction.