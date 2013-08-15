This Week on The Disclaimer: Who Needs Critics Anyway?

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine the state of critics. Newspapers around the globe (including one close to home) have scaled back their review coverage and cut name writers. Does it matter? Have bloggers replaced the role of the traditional, authoritative newspaper critic? And do artists and musicians even care about thoughtful, critical analysis of their work, or are they just satisfied with a clip they can link to? We consider all that and more, after the guys follow up on last week's flag conversation by surprising me with a really considerate gift from The Shops of Grand Ave. I'll wear it proudly, y'all.

