This Week on The Disclaimer: Public Art, Without the Turnivation

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's ambitious "outdoor art gallery" is a model of public art done right—and how much more effective it can be when it's not packaged in marketing gimmicks and buzzwords like "placemaking." Similarly, Coakley Brothers is moving ahead with a promising installation piece that could become one of Walker's Points most distinctive landmarks, and they've done it all with a minimum of fuss and red tape. We also discuss the controversy over an ill-considered Milwaukee Magazine photo shoot in front of a mural that we all love, Adam Stoner's "Devontay" at the East Side's Black Cat Alley.

