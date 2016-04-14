This Week on The Disclaimer: A Racist Taco Fest?

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing something that makes many of us uncomfortable to think about (race) and something that most of us love thinking about (tacos). Earlier this week local sous-chef Gil Amador-Licea wrote a provocative piece outlining his objections to the upcoming Milwaukee Taco Fest, claiming the the event mocks Mexican culture while appropriating its culinary heritage. As is often the case with provocative pieces on the Internet, the column spurred plenty of reactions, some thoughtful, others knee-jerk. We wade deep into a conversation about the intersection between food and race and the tendency that people (white people, in this case) have to to push back when they're called out for insensitive behavior. In the end we conclude that, if nothing else, Taco Fest should at least get rid of that damn photo booth.

