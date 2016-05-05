This Week on the Disclaimer: The Radiohead Backlash and the Death of Greatest Hits Albums

This week on The Disclamer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way artists' critical reputations and legacies fluctuate. The conversation is spurred by the arrival this week on a new Radiohead single, which sparked in some circles a fair amount of backlash against the band. Is it possible that this once unimpeachable critical institution is finally losing some of its luster, especially among younger listeners who grew tired of the sometimes over-the-top hype around the group? Then we discuss another way that artists' legacies are shaped: reissues and greatest-hits albums. They're often dismissed as cheap money grabs, but as critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine wrote in a beautiful Pitchfork column, they also played an important role that can't easily be replaced by the Internet.

You can stream this week's episode below.