This Week on The Disclaimer: Remaking Downtown in the Bucks' Image

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're blitzing our way through a whole bunch of micro-topics, some fun, others depressing. We kick things off by discussing one of the new Bucks' owners somewhat tone-deaf statements about tearing down the Milwaukee Theatre (nobody likes it when somebody from outside the city suggests ripping down one of its landmarks because it's mildly at odds with their own vision of the city) and the debate around whether the Bucks should be able to close off an entire downtown block. Then we discuss the depressing accusations about an influential music publicist, Heathcliff Berru, who allegedly had a long history of sexual conduct, but was only taken to task for it last week after Amber Coffman from The Dirty Projectors spoke out. Why did so many people cover for him for so long? And then we discuss the tastefulness of Making a Murderer attorneys Dean Strang and Jerry Buting's upcoming appearance at the Riverside Theater, and why Matt and I weren't nearly as enraptured by the hit Netflix documentary as everybody else in the world seemed to be. It's no Dateline , Matt says.

