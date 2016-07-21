This Week on The Disclaimer: The Return of Rock The Green

This week on The Disclaimer, we're commending the unlikely return of Rock The Green, a festival that's back from the dead after a three-year hiatus. That's no small feat, but has the near-zero-waste festival finally found the right balance between environmental advocacy and must-see music? We also discuss Summerfest, which enjoyed solid attendance this year after a rocky 2015. What might the Big Gig have in store for its 50th anniversary?

