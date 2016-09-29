This Week on The Disclaimer: Right Message, Wrong Messengers?

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing two stories about commentary that may have come from the wrong messenger. The first came from Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin, who, speaking outside of the city, described Milwaukee as the most “segregated, racist place” he has ever experienced in his life. Was he making an important statement, or was he just aggrandizing himself by tearing down the city he's been selected to do business in? Then we discuss a beautiful mural at Milwaukee's new Black Cat Alley, which depicts a black man in an orange prison jumpsuit. It's a powerful work, but does it send the wrong message, especially considering that the piece came from a white artist? The artist has apologized and has offered to change the mural, but should he?

