This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Spring Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're turning our thoughts to shows to come with our annual spring concert preview. And there's a lot to look forward to. We highlight Charles Bradley, Jonathan Richman, Leon Bridges, Jose Gonzalez, Angel Olsen, New Boyz Club and more, and share our ambivalence about Joe Satriani, Neil deGrasse Tyson and The 1975.

What did we miss? As always, feel free to weigh in on our Facebook page, and to subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes. You can stream this week's episode below.