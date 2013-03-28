This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's CEO Makes More Than You Do

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of truth-telling and debate between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss a loaded Daniel Bice column from last week that revealed Summerfest's CEO Don Smiley makes more money than you'd expect (and apparently a lot more money than even some Summerfest board members suspected). Should we be outraged that the leader of a non-profit organization is pulling in such big bucks? Ryan certainly is, especially since so many local bands play the festival without getting paid anything, but Matt and I aren't quite so sure. We consider Smiley's accomplishments and what they mean for the future of Milwaukee's flagship festival.

