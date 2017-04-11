Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow's "Outlaw Music Festival" is Coming to Summerfest

Summerfest has announced the closing night concert at its American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and it's one of those "if you've never seen them before, now's your chance" kind of bills. Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and their respective bands will lead a Sunday, July 9 show billed as the "Outlaw Music Festival," joined by a wealth of younger talent including Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. At least one of those artists will have new music to promote: Willie Nelson will release his latest album, God's Problem Child , later this month.

Nelson is something of a mainstay at Summerfest—he performed at the festival's BMO Harris Pavilion just last year—while Dylan will be returning after an eight-year absence. His last performance there was in 2009, when he was once again joined by Nelson. Sheryl Crow has also played the festival before, and while she might seem like kind of an odd man out on the lineup (nobody has ever called the "Soak Up the Sun" singer an "outlaw"), she's a pretty sensational live performer whose rootsier material doesn't always get the credit it deserves. She can give her older peers on the bill a run for their money.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and include Summerfest admission. Fans who follow Summerfest's news letter can access a pre-sale that will run Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., or until those tickets are gone.