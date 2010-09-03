Wisconsin Artists Cover Wilco's "Summerteeth"

×

Here's a Friday morning treat courtesy of the music blog Muzzle of Bees, a compilation of Wisconsin artists covering songs from the Wilco album that, if you're really honest with yourself, is probably your favorite: Wisco: A Tribute to Wilco's Summerteeth. Jeff Tweedy's most pop-flavored record is recreated in full by InvadeRome, Jeremiah Nelson, The Selfish Gene, Decibully, The Celebrated Workingman, ConradPlymouth, Pezzettino, Time Since Western, Juniper Tar, Blueheels, TheChampionship, Flight, Surgeons In Heat, The Daredevil Christopher Wright, ChrisDeMay, Edward Burch and Allen Cote.



You can download it for free here, and donate a few bucks to the Wisconsin Humane Society if you're so inclined.

