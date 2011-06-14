WMSE Announces Radio Summer Camp Details

WMSE has announced the lineup for its third-annual Radio Summer Camp Music Festival, a five-day run of concerts at 10 Milwaukee venues that, as always, will culminate in a free Sunday concert and cookout called the Backyard BBQ:

The Kick-Off Show:

July 27 - Ted Leo and the Pharmacists w/ Tweak Bird and Call Me Lightning (Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.)

The Post Kick-Off Show Kick-Off Show:

July 28 - Handsome Furs (The Rave, 8 p.m.)

Club Shows:

July 29 and 30 (multiple venues)

Performers include Richard Buckner, Daniel Martin Moore, Rafter, Blueprint, William Tyler, Dosh, Haley Bonar, A Lull, The Giving Tree Band, Carbon Leaf, French TV, Virtual Boy DEDE, Jaill, Heidi Spender and the Rare Birds, Juiceboxxx, The Pills, Wereworm, Vic & Gab, Group of the Altos and Conrad Plymouth.

The Backyard BBQ:

July 31 - The Budos Band, Whitney Morgan and the 78's, Jambalaya Brass Band, Two Cow Garage, Will Phalen and the Stereo Addicts and The Uptown Savages (Cathedral Square Park, Noon - 9 p.m.)

Four-day Radio Summer Camp passes are only $20 and are good for all club shows except for the Ted Leo kickoff show. More information is available here; a full club-show schedule is expected later today.